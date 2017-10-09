During stop in suburban Sacramento, Pence says Trump's tax plan will pass this year

Vice President Mike Pence toured an industrial machine shop in a Sacramento suburb Monday evening to pitch President Trump's tax reform plan.

"President Donald Trump is committed to work with the Congress and pass the largest cut in American history," Pence told a gathering at Stroppini Enterprises in Rancho Cordova. "And we’re going to do it this year."

The vice president toured the machine shop with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and held a roundtable discussion with small-business owners to talk about the president's tax plans.

The president’s proposal could dramatically affect California taxpayers. Proposed elimination of the federal deduction of state and local taxes could cost Californians more than $100 billion, according to nonpartisan estimates. Potential changes to the mortgage interest deduction also could hit state homeowners disproportionately.

At the same time, lower tax rates on corporations and the wealthiest residents would benefit the state’s major companies and highest earners. Top Democratic elected officials in California, including U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and State Controller Betty T. Yee, have criticized Trump’s plan, saying it will hurt the state.

Pence also noted during the event that he had spoken with Gov. Jerry Brown about the wildfires that tore through eight Northern California counties on Monday, and pledged the federal government's full support.

"I can assure you, as I did the governor, the federal government stands ready to provide any and all assistance to the state of California as your courageous firefighters and first responders confront this widening challenge," Pence said.