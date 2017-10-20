Video of Frederica Wilson's 2015 FBI speech shows John Kelly got it wrong

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, in criticizing Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, misrepresented a 2015 speech she made at the opening of a new FBI building, an exclusive South Florida Sun Sentinel video of her speech shows.

Kelly made the comments at the White House on Thursday while discussing President Trump’s conversations with the families of four U.S. soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Kelly chastized Wilson for listening in on the conversation between Trump and the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson. Wilson was in a car with the widow and Johnson’s mother going to the airport for the arrival of Johnson’s body, and the call was placed on speakerphone.

Kelly then continued his criticism of Wilson, mentioning the 2015 dedication of an FBI building in Miramar, Fla., where he said she focused her speech on asserting that she “got the money” for the building, a sum, he said, of $20 million.

Wilson said Kelly’s comment was a fabrication, that she wasn’t even a member of Congress when the funding for the building was approved. A Sun Sentinel video of the event supports Wilson’s version of events.

Wilson did take credit for securing approval just days before the dedication of naming the building in honor of two slain FBI agents.