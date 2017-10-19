Watch live: President Obama speaks at Ralph Northam rally in Virginia

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly says he urged President Trump not to call Gold Star families
- A congresswoman says President Trump made insensitive comments to the wife of a slain U.S. soldier
- President Trump appears to back away from senators' Obamacare deal
- Key senators announce bipartisan compromise over Obamacare
- In nod to GOP, President Trump says he'll try to stop Stephen Bannon from challenging some Republican incumbents