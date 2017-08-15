Chargers' Denzel Perryman sidelined 2 to 3 months after ankle surgery

The Chargers defense took a significant hit on Tuesday when Denzel Perryman underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ankle, a procedure that will sideline the middle linebacker for two to three months.

Perryman suffered the noncontact injury in the first quarter of Sunday night’s 48-17 preseason loss to Seattle when he planted his foot in the StubHub Center turf and tried to change direction in pass coverage while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was scrambling.

“It’s a blow, it’s a position we’re looking for depth at,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “These young guys are gonna have to step up and play. It’s always a concern when you lose a player, especially a starter, but it’s football. You’re gonna have injuries. You try to prevent them as well as you can, but you’re gonna have them.”

Perryman, 24, a second-round pick out of Miami in 2015, had 80 total tackles, two sacks and one interception in 12 games, 11 of them starts, last season. He missed four games because of hamstring and knee injuries. He had 95 total tackles and two sacks in 14 games, nine of them starts, as a rookie in 2015.

His injury will push reserves Korey Toomer and Nick Dzubnar into a competition for the starting middle linebacker job. Both took reps with the first team in Tuesday’s light practice in Costa Mesa.

Toomer, who had four tackles Sunday night, appeared in 13 games, with eight starts, last season, recording 69 total tackles and one sack.

Dzubnar, a former Mission Viejo High School standout who played college ball at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was a special-teams standout in 2015 who worked his way into the defensive rotation before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game of the 2016 season.

“Nick is a tough kid — he can tackle in space, and he has a real good feel for the defense,” Lynn said. “Toomer may be a little better athlete in the passing game. We’ll see. It’s a competition out there right now.”

The Chargers put a heavy emphasis on injury prevention during the off-season, but lost projected starting right guard Forrest Lamp for the season when the second-round pick out of Western Kentucky tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the first week of training camp.

First-round pick Mike Williams, the former Clemson wide receiver, will miss training camp while recovering from a herniated disc in his lower back, an injury he suffered in May.

There was at least some encouraging news about Williams on Tuesday. Lynn said Williams, who began running last week, has increased his activity level and could begin practicing in about three weeks.

The Chargers also added some linebacker depth Tuesday, signing Kyle Coleman, who played college ball at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and had two off-season and training-camp stints with Seattle over the past year.

The 6-foot, 231-pound Coleman, the son of former Washington Redskins linebacker Monte Coleman, also worked out as a fullback with the Seahawks. To make roster room for Coleman, the Chargers waived linebacker Mike Moore.

