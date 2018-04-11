Chargers' preseason schedule highlighted by Week 3 matchup against Saints

The Chargers announced their four-game preseason schedule Wednesday, highlighted (relatively speaking) by a Philip Rivers-Drew Brees matchup in Week 3, traditionally the game where starters play the most.
The team will open in Arizona before returning home to face Seattle. Then the Chargers host the Saints on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. in a game televised by CBS before wrapping the preseason in San Francisco as it did a year ago.
Times and dates for the other preseason games have yet to be announced.
The Saints are the only team on the Chargers' preseason schedule that's not on their regular-season schedule.
