Chargers set season ticket prices for first season in Los Angeles

The Chargers, set to embark on an experiment, have released the costs for spectators to watch whether their plans in Los Angeles succeed or fail.

Fans wishing to purchase the best seats to see the team play in the approximate 30,000-seat StubHub Center will have to pay $375 per game for season tickets to sit midfield behind the Chargers bench. Tickets behind the opposing bench will be $325. Two season-ticket packages will cost more than $2,000, three will cost more than $1,000 and the cheapest seats, behind the north endzone, will cost $70 per game.

For comparison, the Los Angeles Rams charged $225 per game for their most expensive season tickets and $40 for their cheapest last year at the Coliseum, which can hold more than three times as many people as the Chargers’ new Carson home.

The average ticket price will be approximately $192. About 11% of the seats offered will cost less than $100.

The cheapest season tickets last season in San Diego started at $45 per game.

Suite pricing at StubHub Center has yet to be disclosed.

The Chargers will play in Carson until they can move to their new home in Inglewood, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2019 season.

In the meantime, the team is betting that people in Los Angeles will pay a higher price to watch the Chargers play in the NFL’s smallest stadium. The hope is the intimacy matched with the ease of the game-day experience (less traffic, more parking) will be an attractive alternative in a league increasingly known for massive stadiums.

“Playing at StubHub Center is going to offer fans a rare opportunity to see NFL action in a uniquely intimate setting,” A.G. Spanos, the team’s president of business operations, said in a statement. “Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.

“Our game-day experience is going to be awesome,” said Spanos. “We have one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL and a new head coach who is already injecting new energy into our entire organization.

The challenge for the team will be building a large enough fan base for its move into the 70,240-seat home in 2019.

The Chargers are accepting $100 deposits for a place on the season-ticket waitlist at FightForLA.com. Fans can then purchase up to four season tickets for the upcoming season.

The deposit also comes with priority status for the new stadium in Inglewood.