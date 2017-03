Santa Ana Mater Dei's girls' basketball team earned a trip to next Saturday's CIF state championship Division II final with a 50-39 victory over Orangewood Academy on Friday in the Southern California regional final.

Cydni Lewis scored 15 points and Nicole Freeman and Sarah Rahon each had 11 points.

Mater Dei will play in the 2 p.m. final next Saturday at the Golden 1 Center.

