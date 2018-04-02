A look at how Villanova and Michigan match up in the NCAA championship game

UPDATE: Michigan coach John Beilein compared Villanova to the NBA's Golden State Warriors because of the Wildcats' bevy of players with versatile skill sets. Villanova leads the nation in scoring (86.6 points per game) and has made a record 454 three-point baskets, including a Final Four-record 18 on Saturday in a victory over Kansas in a national semifinal game. The Wildcats rely heavily on point guard Jalen Brunson but are also extremely balanced, with six players averaging double figures in scoring. Michigan's first trip to the national title game since 2013 has been keyed by a smothering defense that often sparks a less reliable offense. The Wolverines are seeking their first national championship since 1989. A victory over Michigan would give Villanova its second national title in three years after prevailing over North Carolina in 2016.