Brazil's Marta in action during the women's soccer match between Brazil and China at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

The first Olympics in Brazil are underway — aptly with soccer games in the sport's spiritual home and a win for the hosts.

In Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Stadium, the Brazilian women's team eased to a 3-0 victory at the start of its quest for a first Olympic gold.

It's an early sporting high for Brazil, where reservations about the cost of bringing the Olympics to South America for the first time have produced violent reactions.

As the Olympic torch relay, which began with a ceremonial lighting in Greece in April, reached Rio there were fresh signs that strife could disrupt the games.

Police used tear gas to break up protests against salary delays for public workers. Other protesters are demanding improvements in education and healthcare, with some angered by the 39.1 billion Brazilian reals ($12 billion) — a mix of public and private money — being spent on building venues and infrastructure for the Olympics.

Brazil embarked on its Olympics bid at a time of prosperity in 2006, but the Games are opening with the country in the grip of its worst recession in decades.

But there was a cause for celebrations on the football field as headers from Monica and Cristiane either side of Andressa Alves' 59th-minute strike secured Brazil's opening win over China.