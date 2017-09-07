Rams receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Justin Davis settle on jersey numbers

Money and mom. Both can play an influence when selecting a jersey number.

Sammy Watkins considered the potential cost, maybe $5,000 or $10,000, then decided the price wasn’t worth it.

The Rams receiver, acquired in a trade last month, will wear jersey No. 12 this season instead of bargaining with third-year backup quarterback Sean Mannion for No. 14, which Watkins wore for three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

“I just reminded myself like, it’s not that serious about a number,” Watkins said, adding that Mannion was attached to the number.

“I didn’t want to press him about it,” Watkins said. “We’ve got a good relationship, so I just wanted to keep it like that.”

Watkins wore No. 2 at Clemson and during the preseason, but NFL receivers are not allowed to wear single-digit numbers during regular-season games.

“It’s a new start, a new team,” Watkins said.

Running back Justin Davis switched from No. 42 to No. 33 ahead of Sunday's opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

“My friends and family said 42 didn’t look right,” Davis said, laughing, “Like my mom didn’t even know that running backs could wear 40.”

Davis, who made the roster as an undrafted free agent, wore No. 22 for four seasons at USC.

He’s out of the 40s, but it will take time to acclimate to No. 33.

“People say it doesn’t look right on me right now,” Davis said. “But I’m saying give it a couple weeks.”

Times staff writer Gary Klein contributed to this report.

CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry