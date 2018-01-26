MLB: Brewers get Christian Yelich in trade with Marlins

Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich was traded Thursday to the Milwaukee Brewers for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Lewis Brinson.
Yelich became the fourth starter traded by the Marlins as they reduce payroll and rebuild their weak farm system under new CEO Derek Jeter. The Marlins earlier dealt away major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton, stolen base champ Dee Gordon and All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna.
In the wake of the earlier deals, Yelich had said he preferred to play elsewhere this year rather than be part of a Marlins rebuilding effort. He'll make $7 million this season in the third year of a $49.57 million, seven-year contract.
Yelich batted .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBIs last year.
Miami also acquired infielder Isan Diaz, outfielder Monte Harrison and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto.
According to multiple reports, the Brewers also signed free-agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a five-year deal worth $80 million.
Reyes staying with Mets
Jose Reyes and the Mets have agreed to a $2-million, one-year contract for the infielder to remain in New York, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.