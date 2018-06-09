MLB notes: Nationals place pitcher Stephen Strasburg on disabled list

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman and leadoff hitter Josh Harrison is missing a game against the Chicago Cubs because of a personal matter, according to manager Clint Hurdle. A two-time All-Star, Harrison is batting .290 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games. He missed five weeks because of a broken left pinkie before returning last month. Sean Rodriguez started at second base and shortstop Jordy Mercer led off on Saturday. The Pirates had lost 10 of 13 games. …