MLB notes: Nationals place pitcher Stephen Strasburg on disabled list

Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg will go on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, manager Dave Martinez said after the Nationals' 7-5 victory over San Francisco on Saturday.
Martinez said there was no timetable on Strasburg's return. The right-hander left his start Friday against San Francisco after two innings and underwent an MRI exam Saturday morning.
“I thought just the inflammation was a good thing and nothing else was wrong structurally,” Martinez said. “So as soon as we can get that to calm down a little bit and get him throwing a little bit, we'll be fine.”
The three-time All-Star is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this year. It is Strasburg's sixth stint on the disabled list in the past four seasons.
Strasburg is the second Washington starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this week. Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson was placed on the DL on Tuesday because of a strained right hamstring.
Etc.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman and leadoff hitter Josh Harrison is missing a game against the Chicago Cubs because of a personal matter, according to manager Clint Hurdle. A two-time All-Star, Harrison is batting .290 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games. He missed five weeks because of a broken left pinkie before returning last month. Sean Rodriguez started at second base and shortstop Jordy Mercer led off on Saturday. The Pirates had lost 10 of 13 games. …
Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon has returned from a rehab assignment with triple-A Charlotte to make his season debut Saturday against the Red Sox in Boston. The 25-year-old Rodon started the season on the disabled list after left shoulder surgery last September. To make room on the roster, the White Sox designated right-hander Chris Beck for assignment. Rodon's last start was Sept. 17 against Tampa Bay.