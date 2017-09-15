Dodgers' single-game playoff tickets on sale next week

The Dodgers will put single-game postseason tickets on sale next week.

The prices range from $42 to $230 for the division series and $80 to $250 for the National League championship series.

The Dodgers said they would sell tickets at the Dodger Stadium box office and on dodgers.com, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Fans can register at dodgers.com/postseason for a chance to buy tickets before the public sale begins.

Sale information for potential World Series games will be announced at a later date.

The projected dates for division series games at Dodger Stadium: Friday, Oct. 6; Saturday, Oct. 7 and (if necessary) Thursday, Oct. 12.

The league championship series is scheduled to start on Saturday, Oct. 14. The World Series is set to start on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with the team with the best record getting home-field advantage.

