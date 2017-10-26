MLB: Joe Girardi is out as Yankees manager

Joe Girardi was fired as New York Yankees manager Thursday after a decade that produced just one World Series title for a team that expects to win every year.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the move five days after New York lost to Houston in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” Girardi said in a statement released by his agent, Steven Mandell. “I’d like to thank the fans for their great support as a player, coach and manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the playoff games.”

An intense and driven former All-Star catcher, Girardi was at the end of his four-year contract and said last weekend he had to speak with his family before deciding whether he wanted to return. New York made the decision for him.

“Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we’ve decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position,” Cashman said in a statement.

Girardi’s 910-710 regular-season record with the Yankees is sixth in victories managing the team behind Joe McCarthy (1,460), Joe Torre (1,173), Casey Stengel (1,149), Miller Huggins (1,067) and Ralph Houk (944).

Cashman said he and owner Hal Steinbrenner had spoken directly with Girardi this week.

“He has a tireless work ethic, and put his heart into every game he managed over the last decade,” Cashman said in his statement. “He should take great pride in our accomplishments during his tenure.”

New York said Cashman and other team officials will not discuss the decision during the World Series.

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with pitching coach Chris Bosio and hired Chili Davis as their hitting coach to replace John Mallee as part of a major shake-up to Joe Maddon’s staff following their ouster in the National League Championship Series a year after winning the championship. The Cubs confirmed the moves Thursday and also said Brian Butterfield will be the new third base coach. The team decided not to exercise its 2018 option on Bosio’s contract.

Infielder Eric Sogard and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $2.4-million, one-year contract. Sogard, who had been eligible to become a free agent after the World Series, can earn $650,000 in performance bonuses based on games played: $150,000 each for 30, 50, 70 and 90, and $50,000 for 120. The Brewers also signed Chase Anderson to a two-year contract through the 2019 season, with club options for 2020 and 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander was eligible for arbitration.

Former Washington Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux has been hired by the St. Louis Cardinals. Maddux replaces Derek Lilliquist on manager Mike Matheny’s staff. He joins the Cardinals after spending the last two seasons in Washington, where he coached 2016 Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

Carl Willis had other job offers, none like the one with the Indians. Following two seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Willis has been hired by Cleveland to replace Mickey Callaway, who helped mold one of baseball’s best pitching staffs before leaving to manage the New York Mets. This will be the second stint in Cleveland for Willis, who was contacted by several other teams.

The Minnesota Twins have named Garvin Alston pitching coach. The 45-year-old Alston became bullpen coach for the Oakland Athletics last season after starting the year as pitching rehab coordinator for the San Diego Padres.