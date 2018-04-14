Advertisement

MLB notes: Nolan Arenado drops appeal, to begin five-game serving suspension Saturday

By Associated Press
Apr 14, 2018 | 11:00 AM

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado has dropped his appeal and immediately will begin serving his five-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his part in Wednesday's brawl with San Diego.

A team spokesman confirmed Saturday that Arenado would begin the suspension before the Rockies' game against the Washington Nationals.

Arenado charged the mound after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back during the Rockies' 6-4 victory.

Ryan McMahon replaced Arenado in the lineup at third base Saturday.

Rockies outfielder Gerrado Parra is still appealing his four-game suspension and is in the lineup.

Etc.

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts has left Saturday's game against Baltimore with a bruised left foot a couple of innings after he collided with Orioles catcher Chance Sisco on a close play. The team announced that X-rays were negative and he's day to day.

