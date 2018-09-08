Three up, three down: New hope in San Diego; fans miss out with prospects kept in minors

On the Morrow: The Dodgers will play this weekend without their closer, Kenley Jansen, who stayed home rather than risk another altitude-induced episode of atrial fibrillation in Denver. But the Chicago Cubs could play the rest of the season without their closer, Brandon Morrow. After a stellar October in which Morrow pitched in all seven games of the World Series for the Dodgers, the Cubs signed him for two years and $21 million. The Dodgers haven’t found a setup man to replace him, but they let him go because they were not about to spend $21 million on a setup man, and last season was the first since 2010 that he had not been on the disabled list. He hasn’t pitched since July 15 because of what he called a bone bruise on his forearm. He’s running out of time to return, in a prominent role or otherwise.