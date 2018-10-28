Here's what AFC teams are bringing to the table in Week 8

Baltimore: Justin Tucker, who missed an extra point for the first time in 223 attempts last week, has made 90% of his field-goal attempts, the best in NFL history.
Buffalo: Making his first start for the Bills last week, Derek Anderson had three passes picked off for the first time since Sept. 27, 2009, when he played for Cleveland.
Cincinnati: Andy Dalton had three passes intercepted during his only game vs. Tampa Bay, in 2014. But the Buccaneers’ pass defense is worst in the league this season.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers’ passer rating of 117.8 is second only to Drew Brees’ 121.6. Rivers finished the 2008 season with a passer rating of 105.5, his career high.
Cleveland: The Browns’ four overtime games this season are the most for one team since Atlanta had four in 2011. The Packers set the all-time record with five in 1983.
Denver: New backup quarterback Kevin Hogan accumulated 36 wins and 10,634 yards at Stanford, more than any other Cardinal QB, even current boss John Elway.
Houston: Lamar Miller is the first Texans player to rush for 100 or more yards in back-to-back games since Arian Foster in 2014. Miller had 133 yards Thursday.
Indianapolis: Adam Vinatieri, who missed two extra points for the first time in his 23-year career last week, is five points away from breaking the all-time scoring record.
Jacksonville: QB Blake Bortles, benched last week, will start vs. the Eagles. “I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win,” coach Doug Marrone said.
Kansas City: Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz has played 6,800 straight snaps, most in the NFL. Denver center Matt Paradis is far behind in second place with 3,777.
Miami: Brock Osweiler struggled in his return to Houston on Thursday night,with no touchdowns, an interception and a season-low passer rating of 65.3.
New England: Tom Brady has 28 wins against the Bills, more than any quarterback has recorded against a single team in league history.
N.Y. Jets: Sam Darnold had a season-high three passes picked off by the Vikings last week. His 34.4 passer rating in that game is a low for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick.
Oakland: QB Derek Carr denied crying following an arm injury two weeks ago, despite a video clip that some say suggests otherwise. “Not one tear,” he tweeted.
Pittsburgh: RB James Conner ran for a career-high 135 yards with two touchdowns vs. the Browns in Week 1. He has seven rushing TDs, second in the NFL.
Tennessee: Tajae Sharpe had a career-high 101 yards receiving last week, with seven catches in a game for the first time since his pro debut on Sept. 11, 2016.