Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers cleared to play Sunday against the Bills

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol program Friday afternoon.

Rivers, who has started 194 consecutive regular-season and playoff games dating back to 2006, the fourth-longest streak for quarterbacks in NFL history, was a full participant in practice for a second straight day on Friday.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Rivers looked “fine, normal, like himself.”

The 35-year-old quarterback, who is married with eight children and who has played games with a torn-knee ligament, a bulging disk in his lower back and a bruised rib cage, was cleared to play by an independent neurological consultant.

The fact that Rivers self-reported concussion symptoms after Sunday’s 20-17 overtime loss at Jacksonville served to increase — not decrease — his stature in the eyes of teammates.

“You can’t tough it through this one,” backup quarterback Kellen Clemens, a 12-year veteran, said. “I’ve not been through the concussion protocol, so I can’t speak for him. But for a guy who is as physically and mentally tough as he is, this isn’t a question of toughness, and that’s where it’s a little bit tricky.

“Which is why it’s admirable that he would report it, because he, in a way, gave up control, which for quarterbacks, that’s not an easy thing to do.”

If Rivers couldn’t play, Clemens, who has thrown only 10 passes in 3 1/2 seasons with the Chargers, completing six for 73 yards and one touchdown, would have gotten his first start since he signed with the team in 2014.

Clemens’ last significant playing time came in 2013, with the St. Louis Rams, when he made nine starts in place of the injured Sam Bradford. Clemens completed 142 of 242 passes for 1,673 yards and eight touchdowns that season, leading the Rams to a 4-5 record in his starts.

Clemens got a lot more reps with the first-team offense this week, but otherwise, he has treated this much like he would any week.

“It just doesn’t change,” Clemens said. “If I changed my approach this week, then I haven’t been doing my job as the backup quarterback. If I changed anything I was doing and how I was preparing, then I’ve been cheating this team all year.”

CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plascke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Rams improved to 7-2. The Times' Bill Plascke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Rams improved to 7-2. CAPTION The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. CAPTION Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers speaks about the dominant Jaguars defense. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers speaks about the dominant Jaguars defense.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Twitter: @MikeDiGiovanna

UPDATES:

4:15 p.m.: This article has been updated with news that Philip Rivers was cleared to play Sunday.

This article was originally published at 3:55 p.m.