Jim Harbaugh will no longer assess injuries but Chargers’ Rashawn Slater is cleared

Rashawn Slater (70) sat out practice Saturday because of injury but returned Monday when the Chargers practiced in pads.

Nothing like starting Week 2 of training camp by practicing in pads. The Chargers were able to get some contact reps in for the first time Monday, making for a productive practice under the Southern California sun. But don’t ask coach Jim Harbaugh about other teams sharing the same gorgeous weather.

“I wasn’t aware there were other teams around,” he said, even though the Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints are all in the area. “Submarine over here with people watching.”

Some takeaways from Day 4:

Rashawn Slater returns to practice

After Rashawn Slater left practice early Friday and sat out the Saturday session because of an undisclosed injury, the starting left tackle returned in full pads Monday. Taking Slater out Friday was “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Harbaugh.

Advertisement

Although Slater did not participate in the first 11-on-11 session, he was back in for the second. He also had some one-on-one reps later, including one against star edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Speaking of medical information, Harbaugh noted how he would be delivering injury updates going forward.

“For clarity, when asked about other medical conditions, other than my own, the following is my best effort to relay that information,” Harbaugh began. “I am not medically qualified to categorize or speculate how someone else is feeling. The best I can do is say that someone ‘is working through something.’ I get to report for those who are qualified and follow instructions. The times I look or sound like I am not a medical expert ... guilty as charged.”

Advertisement

Pads are a hit

There was excitement buzzing ahead of the first practice with pads. That anticipation also could lead to some worry on staff, but the Chargers were happy to report no injuries were suffered.

“It was another really good day, great day, for football,” Harbaugh said. “Pads or no pads, I look forward to an hour-and-a-half of pure joy for me. It’s just a gift. The excitement, the work, the challenge, the energy all goes into making today better than yesterday. I got super excited about the pads because its armor and more ways of protecting ourselves.”

As with the rest of the team, the offensive line had some blunders but new starting center Bradley Bozeman liked what he was seeing.

Advertisement

“I think we are in a good spot so far,” Bozeman said. “We have a lot to work on. We did some good things today, some bad things, some things to clean up. But the guys came out ready to play and came out smart, not getting anyone hurt, just doing their job.”

The padded practice also allowed players to throw their bodies around the field more, since that is frowned upon without body protection. And the one-on-one drills got quite physical.

“It was good tape from both sides. ... it was good give and take,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t want to see the offense dominate the defense at this stage. You can have the defense dominate the offense, I’d be OK with that.”

Defense did look strong

Starting safety Alohi Gilman was not present because of the birth of his daughter. Even so, the defense looked strong, especially during one of Harbaugh’s favorite drills — called “Red Zone Lockout” — that starts the football on the 25-yard line.

Joey Bosa and Mack particularly stood out by making plays on the edge, including when Mack stood up J.K. Dobbins on a one-yard run.

Harbaugh said the defense is on track to be the strength of the team but repeated defenses historically start faster.

Advertisement

Still, Harbaugh likes how camp has started and soaks in every minute.

“I love the energy that many people are bringing,” Harbaugh said. ”The excitement and energy that the fans bring just makes it better. It should be fun. It brings joy, it brings happiness to be out there and I feel like [the team] has the same mindset. They like it so much, the time they get to practice football with those who share the same love for football. It doesn’t get better than that.”