NFL: Mychal Kendricks to play for Seahawks on Monday night against Bears

New Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Kendricks would make his Seattle debut due to major injuries at linebacker. The Seahawks ruled out both of its starting linebackers, K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner, due to injuries. Wright is still a week away from returning from minor knee surgery and Wagner suffered a groin injury in Week 1.
Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last week. He's not expected to be sentenced in the case until January and the NFL has yet to impose any discipline meaning he's eligible to play. Kendricks said Saturday he was unsure if he'd have a chance to play this season after being released by the Browns on Aug. 29.
Carroll says the Seahawks did extensive homework on Kendricks and that he deserves a second chance.
Jaguars promote Wilds in case Fournette doesn't play vs Pats
The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad, making a roster move in case Leonard Fournette doesn't play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Jaguars made room for Wilds on the 53-man roster by releasing receiver Rashad Greene, a fifth-round draft pick in 2015. Greene was inactive for the season opener.
Fournette strained his right hamstring in the first half against the New York Giants last week and missed practice all week.
Fournette said Thursday he expected his status to be a game-day decision. Coach Doug Marrone expressed optimism Friday that Fournette would be able to play against the Patriots.
If Fournette doesn't play, T.J. Yeldon is expected to start in his place and get the majority of the work.
Browns' Gordon to miss Saints game with hamstring injury
Josh Gordon's season is already off course.
Cleveland's star wide receiver, who appeared in his first season opener since 2012 last week, will not play in Sunday's game at New Orleans because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon's injury came as a surprise after he practiced all week and was not listed on the team's injury report. A team spokesman said Gordon reported Saturday complaining of soreness in his hamstring and the team determined he could not play. Gordon did not travel with the team to Louisiana.
Along with Gordon, the Browns also will be missing three other starters: defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) and tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring).
Kirksey, who had been listed as questionable, will miss his first game after playing in 65 straight since being drafted third round in 2014.
For Gordon, the injury is latest setback for the former Pro Bowler who has played in just 10 games since 2014 because of multiple drug suspensions. He missed training camp this summer to receive counseling and treatment for drug and alcohol dependence. Gordon was slowed by a hamstring issue when he finally reported, but it's not clear if his new injury is the same hamstring.
Gordon was expected to have an expanded role against the Saints after being targeted just three times last week in a tie against Pittsburgh. It was the first time he had played in Week 1 since his rookie season.
The 27-year-old caught a game-tying, 17-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Steelers, but Gordon was mostly used as a decoy.
Gordon started the opener despite coach Hue Jackson saying he wouldn't be on the field for the first snap as punishment for missing camp. Jackson blamed Gordon's appearance on the first played a “mistake” and “miscommunication.”
Jackson refused to elaborate on the situation this week, saying he and the coaching staff wanted to “move on.”
Rodgers returns to Packers practice after injuring knee
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken part in practice for the first time this week after being held out with a left knee injury.
Rodgers was a participant in practice on Saturday after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday to focus on rehab ahead of this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Fridays are a rest and recovery day. The Packers usually hold a light practice on Saturdays.
Rodgers said he sprained his knee in the second quarter of last week's season opener over the Chicago Bears. He left the field on a cart but returned in the second half to throw three touchdown passes to help rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.
Rodgers is listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Mike McCarthy has said the two-time MVP quarterback would be evaluated on a daily basis.