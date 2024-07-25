Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick being examined for possible torn ACL

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick greets teammates before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in November.

A Rams defensive backfield undergoing significant change might have suffered an early loss.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was expected to play a rotational role, suffered a knee injury during the Rams’ first training camp practice and is being examined for a possible torn anterior cruciate ligament, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said Thursday.

Kendrick was injured Wednesday when he twisted awkwardly while tracking a receiver during a full-team drill at Loyola Marymount.

Kendrick, 23, started 12 games last season and intercepted one pass. But his status as a starter ended during the spring when the Rams signed free agents Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White.

Williams was a significant player for the Rams during their run to victory in Super Bowl LVI. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons before re-signing with the Rams.

White played seven seasons for the Buffalo Bills and was voted first-team All-Pro in 2019. He is coming off 2023 Achilles surgery, but he was a full participant Wednesday.

Cobie Durant and Tre Tomlinson are other cornerbacks for a defense now under the direction of Chris Shula, who succeeded Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

The Rams are adjusting to the retirement of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Second-year pro Kobie Turner, who is expected to take on the leadership void on the defensive line, did not practice Wednesday because of a groin issue, coach Sean McVay said.