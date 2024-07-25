Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick being examined for possible torn ACL
A Rams defensive backfield undergoing significant change might have suffered an early loss.
Cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was expected to play a rotational role, suffered a knee injury during the Rams’ first training camp practice and is being examined for a possible torn anterior cruciate ligament, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said Thursday.
Kendrick was injured Wednesday when he twisted awkwardly while tracking a receiver during a full-team drill at Loyola Marymount.
The usual even-keeled Matthew Stafford said he was satisfied with the adjustments to his Rams contract but did not say what they were. ‘I’m happy to be here.’
Kendrick, 23, started 12 games last season and intercepted one pass. But his status as a starter ended during the spring when the Rams signed free agents Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White.
Williams was a significant player for the Rams during their run to victory in Super Bowl LVI. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons before re-signing with the Rams.
White played seven seasons for the Buffalo Bills and was voted first-team All-Pro in 2019. He is coming off 2023 Achilles surgery, but he was a full participant Wednesday.
Cobie Durant and Tre Tomlinson are other cornerbacks for a defense now under the direction of Chris Shula, who succeeded Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.
The Rams are adjusting to the retirement of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
Second-year pro Kobie Turner, who is expected to take on the leadership void on the defensive line, did not practice Wednesday because of a groin issue, coach Sean McVay said.
