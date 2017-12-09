NFL notes: Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones is done for the season

The Cincinnati Bengals put cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season because of a groin injury.

Jones is one of at least six starters who isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bears (3-9) at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals (5-7) suffered significant losses at cornerback during a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night, when Jones got hurt while making an interception.

Starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is out with a concussion while reserve cornerback Darqueze Dennard is questionable because of a knee injury. The Bengals promoted cornerback Tony McRae — who has appeared in five games with the Ravens — from their practice squad.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict and running back Joe Mixon — both with concussions — also are sidelined.

Injury updates

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and linebacker Justin Durant because of injuries when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday. All three players were downgraded to out Saturday and didn't make the trip. Irving was diagnosed with a concussion after last week's win over Washington, and Scandrick sustained a small fracture in his back early in the game. Both missed practice all week. Durant has been dealing with a concussion and illness. …

Miami Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod has been ruled out of Monday night's game against New England because of a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 11. Backup quarterback Matt Moore (foot) and running back Damien Williams (shoulder) were also ruled out, as expected. Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (ankle and shoulder) is doubtful.