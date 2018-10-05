Sam Farmer's NFL Week 5 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-6 (.600); season 36-25-2 (.590). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-4-5 (.600); season 27-30-6 (.474). Chicago and Tampa Bay have the week off. Times are Pacific.
TENNESSEE TITANS (3-1) at BUFFALO BILLS (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Titans by 5. O/U: 39 1/2.
Every week, the Titans find new ways to win. Three victories in a row. They keep it rolling this week at Buffalo, which had the stunning upset at Minnesota but remains a pretty flawed team.
Titans 24, Bills 14
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-1) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Bengals by 5 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.
The Dolphins came crashing back to earth last week, and this week offers no respite. Despite some injuries, the Bengals are explosive and are on an early track to break club scoring marks.
Bengals 30, Dolphins 17
BALTIMORE RAVENS (3-1) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 45 1/2.
The Browns come home after some defensive breakdowns at Oakland, and do a better job this week. The Ravens are quietly churning along, though, and Baker Mayfield is still a rookie QB.
Ravens 21, Browns 17
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-1) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Chiefs by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.
A spectacular Chiefs offense versus a shut-down Jaguars defense. Should be quite a game. Give the edge to the Chiefs because they’re at home, and KC’s shaky defense can generate a pass rush.
Chiefs 24, Jaguars 20
DENVER BRONCOS (2-2) at NEW YORK JETS (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 42 1/2.
Sam Darnold is going to be a good player, but he doesn’t have much of a supporting cast around him. The Broncos bounce back from a bitterly disappointing home loss and win on the road.
Broncos 23, Jets 16
NEW YORK GIANTS (1-3) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Panthers by 6 1/2. O/U: 44.
The Panthers are at home and coming off a bye. This gives them an edge against a beat-up Giants defense. Cam Newton plays better at home, and defense will get after Eli Manning.
Panthers 23, Giants 17
GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-1-1) at DETROIT LIONS (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 51.
The Packers haven’t found their groove offensively, but they should have enough to knock off the uninspired Lions. Aaron Rodgers vs. Matthew Stafford is interesting, but neither has hit his stride.
Packers 27, Lions 24
ATLANTA FALCONS (1-3) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Steelers by 3. O/U: 57 1/2.
In the last two weeks, Matt Ryan has thrown for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s facing a shaky Pittsburgh defense, and the Steelers can’t rely on a huge home-field advantage in this.
Falcons 31, Steelers 28
OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Chargers by 5. O/U: 52 1/2.
StubHub Center will be filled with fans clad in silver and black, but the Chargers are the better team. Philip Rivers should be able to pick apart the Raiders defense and lead his team to consecutive wins.
Chargers 31, Raiders 27
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-2-1) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (2-2)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 46 1/2.
Something’s wrong with an Eagles defense that was hopelessly flat against the so-so Titans. The Vikings are backed against the wall and need to come away with a win. Couple of desperate teams.
Vikings 28, Eagles 23
ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-4) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (1-3)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: 49ers by 4. O/U: 40.
C.J. Beathard played well against the Chargers, and he was getting knocked around a lot. The 49ers will hold serve at home against an Arizona team that’s struggling in all facets.
49ers 28, Cardinals 23
LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-0) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-2)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Rams by 7. O/U: 50 1/2.
Telling test for Rams because truly good teams win games they’re supposed to win. They’re rested, and Sean McVay will have his team, 9-1 away from home, ready. Seahawks are a shadow of themselves.
Rams 35, Seahawks 20
DALLAS COWBOYS (2-2) at HOUSTON TEXANS (1-3)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Texans by 3. O/U: 45 1/2.
Both of these struggling teams are coming off a win. If the Texans can come close to realizing their defensive potential, this won’t be very close. As it is, they stop the run enough to win at home.
Texans 28, Cowboys 24
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (2-1) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (3-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Saints by 6 1/2. O/U: 53.
The Redskins are unpredictable and sometimes can play above their heads. Still, with the dome rocking for a national game, the Saints step up and show how dangerous they can be on offense.
Saints 31, Redskins 27