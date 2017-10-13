Sam Farmer's NFL picks for Week 6

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 45-32 (.584).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-8 (.429); season 32-43-2 (.427). Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas and Seattle have the week off.
::
Miami (2-2) at Atlanta (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Falcons 27, Dolphins 20
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Falcons by 12. O/U: 46 1/2.
Question is, how healthy are the Falcons coming out of the bye? Regardless, they still have some talent and should be good enough against Miami, which has been all over the map but mostly bad.
::
New England (3-2) at N.Y. Jets (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Patriots 34, Jets 20
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Patriots by 9. O/U: 47 1/2.
Even though the Patriots typically don’t play great at the Jets, watch for Tom Brady & Co. to gather some momentum in the division. Todd Bowles is doing a tremendous job with overachieving Jets.
::
Cleveland (0-5) at Houston (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Texans by 9 1/2. O/U: 47.
Texans have lost a ton on defense, but Deshaun Watson has that offense rolling. Whether it’s DeShone Kizer or Kevin Hogan under center, the Browns are back to their same old quarterback juggling.
::
San Francisco (0-5) at Washington (2-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Redskins by 11. O/U: 461/2.
Maybe Kirk Cousins will be getting a look at his future team. The 49ers are good enough to make games interesting, so they have a chance, but winning on the road is a tall order against a capable foe.
::
Green Bay (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Packers 24, Vikings 20
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 47.
Packers slowly getting players back on offense, and it’s hard to bet against Aaron Rodgers. Case Keenum has done a solid job for Vikings, so he’ll keep them close. Division foes know each other.
::
Detroit (3-2) at New Orleans (2-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Saints by 4 1/2. O/U: 50.
Matthew Stafford is hobbling on a bum right leg. That should slow him against the Saints, who have lost three in a row to the Lions, but he should still be able to take advantage of that soft defense.
::
Chicago (1-4) at Baltimore (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Ravens 27, Bears 17
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2. O/U: 40.
Mitchell Trubisky has a little swagger to him after showing some promise in his starting debut on Monday night. But the Ravens have a defense that has ballhawks who can give a rookie problems.
::
Tampa Bay (2-2) at Arizona (2-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Cardinals 23, Buccaneers 20
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Buccaneers by 1 1/2. O/U: 45.
This is a good matchup for the Cardinals. Buccaneers defensive line is banged up. Jameis Winston has been inconsistent. Wild card: With Patrick Peterson on Mike Evans, who covers DeSean Jackson?
::
L.A. Rams (3-2) at Jacksonville (3-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Rams 24, Jaguars 23
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Jaguars by 2 1/2. O/U: 421/2.
Jaguars defense has been great at turning up the heat on QBs and taking advantage of mistakes. Still, Rams are a good road team, and Jared Goff finds the right receivers when he’s under pressure.
::
Pittsburgh (3-2) at Kansas City (5-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Chiefs by 4. O/U: 47.
Steelers do not play well in Kansas City, although they will bounce back after a stinker in Pittsburgh last week. Hard to pick against Chiefs, though, who are playing better than anyone in the league.
::
L.A. Chargers (1-4) at Oakland (2-3)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Chargers 23, Raiders 20
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
This hinges on Derek Carr. If he plays and is typically effective, the Raiders can stop their slide. But the Chargers have a great pass rush and plenty of firepower to win in the Black Hole.
::
N.Y. Giants (0-5) at Denver (3-1)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Broncos 30, Giants 17
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Broncos by 11 1/2. O/U: 39.
Even if the Giants had their full receiving corps, they’d be hard-pressed to win here. With New York’s flimsy offensive line, the Broncos should be able to dominate up front and get to Eli Manning.
::
Indianapolis (2-3) at Tennessee (2-3)
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
The Colts are not as bad as they looked against the Rams in Week 1. They have a solid front seven, and Tennessee will have a tough time running. But if Marcus Mariota plays, go with the home team.