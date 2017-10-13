Sam Farmer's NFL picks for Week 6

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 45-32 (.584).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-8 (.429); season 32-43-2 (.427). Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas and Seattle have the week off.

::

Miami (2-2) at Atlanta (3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Falcons 27, Dolphins 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Falcons by 12. O/U: 46 1/2.

Question is, how healthy are the Falcons coming out of the bye? Regardless, they still have some talent and should be good enough against Miami, which has been all over the map but mostly bad.

::

New England (3-2) at N.Y. Jets (3-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Patriots 34, Jets 20

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Patriots by 9. O/U: 47 1/2.

Even though the Patriots typically don’t play great at the Jets, watch for Tom Brady & Co. to gather some momentum in the division. Todd Bowles is doing a tremendous job with overachieving Jets.

::

Cleveland (0-5) at Houston (2-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Texans 28, Browns 14

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Texans by 9 1/2. O/U: 47.

Texans have lost a ton on defense, but Deshaun Watson has that offense rolling. Whether it’s DeShone Kizer or Kevin Hogan under center, the Browns are back to their same old quarterback juggling.

::

San Francisco (0-5) at Washington (2-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Redskins 27, 49ers 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Redskins by 11. O/U: 461/2.

Maybe Kirk Cousins will be getting a look at his future team. The 49ers are good enough to make games interesting, so they have a chance, but winning on the road is a tall order against a capable foe.

::

Green Bay (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Packers 24, Vikings 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 47.

Packers slowly getting players back on offense, and it’s hard to bet against Aaron Rodgers. Case Keenum has done a solid job for Vikings, so he’ll keep them close. Division foes know each other.

::

Detroit (3-2) at New Orleans (2-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Lions 28, Saints 23

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Saints by 4 1/2. O/U: 50.

Matthew Stafford is hobbling on a bum right leg. That should slow him against the Saints, who have lost three in a row to the Lions, but he should still be able to take advantage of that soft defense.

::

Chicago (1-4) at Baltimore (3-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Ravens 27, Bears 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Ravens by 6 1/2. O/U: 40.

Mitchell Trubisky has a little swagger to him after showing some promise in his starting debut on Monday night. But the Ravens have a defense that has ballhawks who can give a rookie problems.

::

Tampa Bay (2-2) at Arizona (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Cardinals 23, Buccaneers 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Buccaneers by 1 1/2. O/U: 45.

This is a good matchup for the Cardinals. Buccaneers defensive line is banged up. Jameis Winston has been inconsistent. Wild card: With Patrick Peterson on Mike Evans, who covers DeSean Jackson?

::

L.A. Rams (3-2) at Jacksonville (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Rams 24, Jaguars 23

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Jaguars by 2 1/2. O/U: 421/2.

Jaguars defense has been great at turning up the heat on QBs and taking advantage of mistakes. Still, Rams are a good road team, and Jared Goff finds the right receivers when he’s under pressure.

::

Pittsburgh (3-2) at Kansas City (5-0)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Chiefs 27, Steelers 23