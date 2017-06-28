Galaxy youngsters lead L.A. over Sacramento in U.S. Open Cup play

A youth-infused Galaxy club got early second-half goals from two of their top young players in a span of two minutes in Wednesday night’s 2-0 U.S. Open Cup victory over Sacramento Republic at the StubHub Center Track and Field Stadium.

The Galaxy advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament and will next play at the San Jose Earthqakes on July 11.

With their roster depleted by injuries and the loss of Giovani dos Santos (Confederations Cup) and Gyasi Zardes (Gold Cup) to international competitions, the Galaxy started five players from their academy, including 19-year-old defender Hugo Arellano of Norwalk.

Two of those players — Ariel Lassiter, a 22-year-old forward from Great Oaks High in Temecula, and Bradford Jamieson, a 20-year-old forward from Santa Monica High — produced goals.

A Sacramento foul in the 47th minute gave the Galaxy a free kick from about 21 yards out. Lassiter curled a left-footed shot over the wall and into the right side of the net, past diving goalie Evan Newton, for a 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Jamieson carried the ball from midfield down the right flank, slipped a defender outside the 18-yard box and fired a right-footed shot from 15 yards out past Newton at the near post for a 2-0 Galaxy lead.

Lassiter nearly added a second goal in the 77th minute when he sent a one-time blast from the top of the penalty area that the diving Newton deflected with his right hand.