Today: Harsh Reality on the Rio Grande

The destruction from earthquakes and wildfires is well-documented, but there is another, slow-speed disaster occurring before our eyes now: The California coast as we know it is disappearing. In the last 100 years, the sea there rose less than 9 inches; by the end of this century, as the planet gets warmer, the surge could be greater than 9 feet. At risk: not only billions of dollars in property and infrastructure, but also a large number of beaches. What to do? Experts say it's not too late to plan. But getting everyone to accept a new reality is the hard part.