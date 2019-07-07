How Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu rose from South Korea to MLB All-Star starter

Ryu did not alleviate any doubts during his first few days as a Dodger. In Korea, spring training workouts are longer and regimented. He found the freedom major league clubs afforded players unusual. Everything, he said, was different “from A to Z.” Dozens of Korean journalists descended on Camelback Ranch to record his every move. They watched him lag behind his peers in conditioning drills. He told the club he never threw between starts and didn’t want to modify his process. The Dodgers had two options: Force him to change or roll with it.