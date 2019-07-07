Why did Lakers lose Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to Clippers? Their biggest weakness

They once had West, but he quit a long time ago and they never asked him back. They could have utilized Magic Johnson as their in-house icon, but he recently quit too, and actually didn’t help the Lakers much as a recruiter. Reportedly the news leaks of his discussions with the famously private Leonard and his camp were a factor in the Lakers’ loss. Throw in Johnson’s refusal to give up some since-traded young assets for George a couple of years ago, and his fingerprints were all over Friday’s transactions.