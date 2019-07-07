Women’s World Cup final: U.S. vs. Netherlands live updates, score, analysis

The U.S. women’s national team looks to capture its second straight Women’s World Cup title with a victory over the Netherlands on Sunday. The Times will have live updates throughout the match, which starts at 8 a.m. PDT.
U.S. and Netherlands remain locked in scoreless battle
Scoreless in the 29th minute – but only barely – with U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher coming off her line to clear the ball before hard-charging Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn can get there. The U.S. then comes down to the other end and Julie Ertz puts a hard shot on goal that is batted down by goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.
The U.S. is dominating in terms of time of possession; the Dutch have done very little going forward. Whether it’s by design or because it’s all the U.S. is giving them, it looks like the Netherlands’ best chances will be limited to counterattacks.
Through the first 25 minutes, the game feels a little like the early rounds of a title fight. The U.S. is landing the most blows and doing a lot of probing. The Dutch are fighting defensively, blocking and absorbing blows and patiently waiting for an opening.
The U.S. is starting to dial it in a little bit. They’re playing the ball over the top a lot in an effort to open up space it can exploit between the midfield and the Dutch defense. It’s a good strategy since the U.S. attackers and wingers are clearly faster than the Dutch defenders.
Kevin Baxter | 8:29 a.m.
U.S. putting some pressure on the Netherlands
The U.S. has been on the front foot from the start, controlling the ball two-thirds of the time. But aside from a couple of nice crosses, not many of their rushes have produced anything remotely dangerous.
Dutch midfielder Sherida Spitse picked up a yellow card in the 10th minute.
Entering the 13th minute, the U.S. hasn’t scored. That’s the longest the Americans have been kept of the board at the start of a game since the opener, when Thailand shut them out for 12 minutes.
Remember how that one ended?
Kevin Baxter | 8:13 a.m.
Teams ready to play
The teams are out for the national anthems. The U.S. is wearing white kits with red-and-blue trim and blue numerals. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher looks intimidating in black. The Netherlands, not surprisingly, are all in orange with white numbers except for goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal, who is in..I don’t know? …would you call that blue-green? Aqua? She’s wearing a very mellow-colored uniform.
The size of the noisy, orange-clad Dutch contingent is impressive. Although it’s hard to gauge the number of Dutch fans because whole sections of seats in the stadium are also orange. They are cleared outnumbered by the U.S supporters, most of whom are in either red or white jerseys or T-shirts.
This game reportedly sold out hours after tickets went on sale earlier this year.
Kevin Baxter | 7:55 a.m.
Plenty of dignitaries in attendance
Among the dignitaries expected to attend the Women’s World Cup final are French president – and noted soccer fan -- Emmanuel Macron and Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands. The highest-ranking U.S. official on the guest list is Jamie McCourt, the former Dodgers co-owner who is now the U.S. ambassador to France. She attended an earlier U.S. game in the tournament.
Four other U.S. government officials are expected to come: Shauna Rohbock of the Army National Guard and the President’s Council on Sports; Marie Roy Loc, the assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs; Seema Verma, administrator for the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services; and Josephine K. Olsen, director of the Peace Corps.
On the FIFA guest list is Gianni Infantino, the organization’s president; FIFA council member Sunil Gulati, the former president of U.S. Soccer; current USSF president Carlos Cordeiro; Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution; and Ada Hegerberg, the reigning world player of the year who plays her club soccer in this stadium for Olympique Lyonnais. Her presence is sure to be controversial in her native Norway since Hegerberg boycotted the World Cup team and hasn’t played for her country since 2017 because of a dispute with her national federation.
Among the players and former players in attendance are France World Cup players Kylian Mbappe and Didier Quillot; former Women’s World Cup champions Carla Overbeck, Cynthia Parlow and Kristine Lilly of the U.S.; Japan’s Aya Miyama; Tim Cahill of Australia; Didier Drogba of the Ivory Coast; and Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon.
Kevin Baxter | 7:50 a.m.
Megan Rapinoe will play today for the U.S.
Megan Rapinoe, who missed last weekend’s semifinal win over England with a mild hamstring injury, is back in the U.S. lineup for the final – one of five American starters who have suited up for a third consecutive Women’s World Cup title match.
Rapinoe will take the place of Christen Press, who scored one goal and set up another in the 2-1 win over England. The only other change is in the midfield, where UCLA product Sam Mewis replaces Lindsey Horan.
The U.S. lineup: Alyssa Naeher; Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn; Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle; Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe.
For the Netherlands, forward Lieke Martens, who came out of her team’s semifinal at halftime with a toe injury, will start. A former world player of the year, Martens was considered doubtful by coach Sarina Wiegman late Saturday.
The Dutch lineup: Sari van Veenendaal; Desiree van Lunteren, Stefanie ver der Gragt, Anouk Dekker, Dominique Bloodworth; Sherida Spitse, Danielle van de Donk, Jackie Groenen; Lineth Beerensteyn, Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens.
Both teams will play a 4-3-3 formation. The Dutch have given up just a goal in the knockout stage -- none in the last two games and 257 minutes. The U.S. has never trailed, scoring in the first 12 minutes of all six games here.
With a win the U.S. would become the second team to win consecutive Women’s World Cups and the first to win four titles. The U.S. is unbeaten in its last 16 Women’s World Cup games dating to the group stage of 2011 and it has won its last 11 matches, dating to the group stage of 2015.
Kevin Baxter | 7:30 a.m.