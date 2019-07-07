Hong Kong protesters reach out to mainland Chinese in Kowloon march

Beijing might have dreamed of a scene like this: jubilant Hong Kong youth, jumping up and down and shouting the Chinese national anthem at the top of their lungs.
“Rise up, the people who refuse to be slaves! Let our blood and flesh build a new Great Wall! The Chinese nation is at its moment of greatest crisis! … Forward! Forward! Forward! Forward!”
But they were singing to the audience of Beijing’s nightmares: tourists from mainland China, who paused, bewildered, as they came down the escalators of a shopping mall to see a crowd of thousands singing their anthem while raising signs that said: “Withdraw the Evil Law,” “Hong Kong Democracy,” and “No Rioters, Only Tyranny.”
After a month of mass protests near the government buildings and financial centers on one side of Hong Kong, pro-democracy activists moved en masse Sunday to the other side of the city, Kowloon — where mainland Chinese tourists roam.
Organizers said 230,000 protesters joined in a march from Tsim Sha Tsui, a shopping hub dominated by usually unpopular crowds of tourists dragging suitcases, to West Kowloon railway station, the point where passengers on high-speed trains from China disembark. Police estimated that 56,000 participated. Organizers originally expected just a few thousand.
Protesters were determined to keep the march peaceful, after several hundred mostly young protesters had broken into the legislative building on Monday, drawing condemnation from both Hong Kong and Beijing governments as violent criminals.
While some protesters swore at police as they passed by, most of the march was peaceful, even festive. Activists had discussed how best to reach out to mainlanders in online forums for days, sharing tips on how to win trust.
Protesters airdropped memes and fliers in simplified Chinese to strangers at the metro station. Some included QR codes formatted for WeChat and Alipay, ubiquitous apps used in mainland China for chatting and online payment. Once scanned, they opened to explainers of the anti-extradition bill movement.
Hong Kong protesters have mobilized around an extradition bill that would have allowed suspected criminals to be deported to mainland China, which many Hong Kongers see as a threat to the freedom of speech and rule of law that the special region uniquely enjoys.
But the messaging of Sunday’s march expanded far beyond the extradition law, touching on multiple “sensitive issues” that are censored in the mainland.
Protesters raised signs with pictures of Chinese human rights lawyers, Marxist students, feminists, and social workers who’ve been arrested or disappeared into secret detention in recent months.
“No Xinjiang camps, no Hong Kong camps,” read a protest sign in reference to the internment camps where an estimated million Uighur minority Muslims are being held for “re-education.”
“Hong Kong and Tibet share one dream,” read another sign.
On the street, volunteers passed out fliers and sent more airdropped messages about the Tiananmen Square killings of 1989, the contaminated milk crisis of 2008, and ongoing environmental protests that have met with heavy police crackdown in the mainland Chinese city of Wuhan.
“Today Wuhan, tomorrow Hong Kong!” chanted a group of protesters in Mandarin as they marched, handing out information fliers with packets of candy attached as mainland tourists passed.
“What happened in Wuhan?” said one tourist, a 27-year-old from Wuhan who stood outside a hotel with her aluminum suitcase, watching the march go by. She gave only her last name, Xu, in fear of repercussions back in China for speaking to foreign media.
Xu, a professional athlete, had traveled many times to Hong Kong before as well as to Taiwan and outside China, she said. She’d used a VPN at home to read posts about Hong Kong on Facebook, but had mostly read posts that said the protesters were violent, throwing bricks and probably taking money from foreign forces to go on the streets.
She didn’t understand why so many Hong Kongers, especially young people, cared so much about the extradition bill.
“I thought it was only for criminals,” she said. “But I believe 99% of these people marching are not criminals. They seem to be good people. Why do they care?”
Xu said she didn’t think that China had a problem with freedom of speech, or that people critical of the government would automatically be arrested.
“If they really arrested anyone who criticizes the government in China, how many would they have to catch?” she said, adding that China is in a “peaceful era” because of its strong economy and rising place on the global stage.
But Xu said she wanted to know what was happening in Wuhan. Her parents were still there. She accepted several fliers from protesters who thanked her, nodding and smiling.
Mandarin has been a source of tension in Hong Kong in recent years, sparking “speak Cantonese” movements as Hong Kongers resist the mainland Chinese dialect.
But on Sunday, activists corrected on another’s Mandarin pronunciation. They hollered, “Welcome! Welcome!” to tourists, waving slogans in simplified Chinese.
One protester waved a red sign with Mao Zedong’s face, printed with a quote from the chairman: “Revolution is no crime, to rebel is justified.”
She then waved tourists toward the march, chanting in Mandarin, “Patriotism! Patriotism!” and “Shopping! Shopping!”
Many of the tourists were confused. Three mainlanders, women in their 20s from Shenzhen who refused to give their names, approached a Times journalist to ask what was happening.
They hadn’t heard anything about the extradition bill before today, they said, though they lived just across the border and came often to shop.
Another young couple from Shenzhen paused near a Hong Kong protester, shopping bags still in hand, and listened as he spoke in Mandarin through a megaphone: “Why are so many Hong Kongers still out marching? Because the Hong Kong government is not listening to our demands. We want to fully withdraw the extradition bill, but they haven’t done that.”
“Do you think they’ll really withdraw the bill?” the woman asked her partner.
She knew vaguely that the protests were about an unwanted law, she told The Times, before her partner interrupted. “We don’t know what this is about,” he said, pulling her away.
Other tourists rejected interviews altogether.
One woman from Guangdong complained that the protesters were “too chaotic, so noisy,” and “inconsiderate of people’s safety.” She refused protesters’ offers of fliers and rushed hastily away, dragging a suitcase behind her.
But a few minutes later, she stopped, took out her phone and began to film.