Review: Royal Ballet comes to L.A. for the first time in years with ‘Mayerling’

As Mary, his doomed mistress, Natalia Osipova displayed her state-of-the art speed, lightness and high extensions without ever getting into the soul of the woman or making her duet with Hirano the heart-stopping showpiece it needed to be. Yes, watching this great ballerina being recklessly flung about in her final scene had its effect. But by that time we had seen too much of Rudolf-the-abuser, and too much of “Mayerling” too.