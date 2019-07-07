Americans once again shine on biggest stage at Women’s World Cup

Stunned by their loss in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics, the U.S. women’s program was adrift. Teams from the rest of the world were getting better thanks to infusions of money and support from their national federations, but the Americans were standing still. That defeat proved the team’s need for new energy and new personnel, but players were initially unhappy with coach Jill Ellis’ efforts to refresh and reinvent the roster. A number went to U.S Soccer officials in 2017 to express their concerns with the team’s direction and add that if those concerns weren’t addressed, they wanted a new coach.