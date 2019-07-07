Spider-Man team spills secrets of ‘Far From Home’ post-credits scenes and Marvel’s future

Holland: Tony's death in “Endgame.” The death scene in “Infinity War” was surprisingly not emotional. We were all having a really good day and it was kind of fun. Obviously you turn it on when you need to turn it on, but I’m lying in Robert’s arms and then I die and I look off, but obviously I don’t go anywhere. I’m just lying in his arms, trying not to be distracting. And he’s doing the scene and he’s crying and rubbing his hands like, “Where did he go?” And I’m like, “I’m right here, dude, I’m right in front of you!”