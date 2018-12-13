How the Chargers and Chiefs match up in Week 15

During the season opener — a 38-28 Kansas City victory — Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler combined to carry 20 times for 103 yards and catch 14 passes for 189 yards. Because of injuries, the Chargers won’t have Ekeler this time and might not have Gordon. Their next options are rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome and whatever offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt can concoct. The situation makes it less likely that the Chargers will be able to play ball-clock control and limit the opportunities for the Chiefs’ high-scoring offense. As comfortable as Philip Rivers is playing shootout-style football, that doesn’t seem prudent for the Chargers against a Kansas City team that leads the NFL in points and yards per game. There is a chance of rain in the forecast, which could potentially slow both offenses, though not likely enough to profoundly influence the outcome. Given their ailing backfield, the Chargers almost certainly will rely more on Rivers, who is having one of his most efficient and productive seasons. The circumstances might call for him to play a little more loosely in attempt to make big plays and keep the Chargers close.