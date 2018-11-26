What we learned from the Chargers' 45-10 win over the Cardinals

Before Sunday, the Chargers talked about ridding themselves of the memory of losing badly to Denver, and they more than backed up the talk. After a slow first quarter, they outscored the Cardinals 45-0 in a performance about as one-sided as can be in the NFL. “This gave us our confidence back,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “This is definitely what we wanted to do coming off of last week, to get back on track.” A week ago, the Chargers lost 23-22 to the Broncos at StubHub Center behind a series of blunders. After the sleepy start Sunday, they dominated with their defense and quarterback Philip Rivers. “They signed up to play for four quarters, and that’s what they did,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “It wasn’t all pretty. They started out a little slow, but we made some adjustments, guys responded, they executed and we came away with the win.”