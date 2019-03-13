NFL free agency: Le'Veon Bell agrees to sign with Jets

Le'Veon Bell sat out a full season while considering where he'd make his next playmaking moves.
Well-rested, motivated and armed with a new contract, the star running back is joining Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.
Bell agreed to a deal early Wednesday morning, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press. The decision ended months of speculation about where he'd resume his playing career after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can't officially announce signings until the start of the new league year Wednesday at 1 p.m. PDT
ESPN first reported the signing, and said the deal is for four years and $52.5 million — including $35 million guaranteed.
Bell, a former Michigan State star, said on Twitter: “I'm back in the green baby, let's get it.”
Several teams were mentioned throughout the past few days as having interest in signing Bell, with the Jets consistently among them. Many football fans and reporters took to their computers to download the new album released at midnight by the running back to glean any potential clues in his lyrics he might have included about his next football destination.
The news, however, came as many were in between tracks.
The deal gives Darnold and new coach Adam Gase a big-time playmaker, arguably the best player at his position before Bell opted to sit out all of last season rather than sign a franchise tender with Pittsburgh.
The 27-year-old Bell is a two-time AP All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowl pick who immediately upgrades the Jets' backfield.
New York still has Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon, but Crowell is likely to be released after one season with the team. Bilal Powell, the team's fourth-round pick in 2011, is a free agent and unlikely to be back.
Bell has rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns, and has 312 catches for 2,660 yards and seven scores as one of the most versatile and dangerous offensive players in the NFL. His 128.9 yards from scrimmage per game over his career is the best mark in the NFL since the 1970 merger.
Bell's career reached a crossroads, however, last year when he declined to sign his one-year, $14.4 million franchise tender with the Steelers and made himself ineligible to play. It was an unprecedented move as Bell — who received the franchise tag in two straight years — skipped a season in his prime to preserve his long-term health and secure a big payday.
Last month, Pittsburgh decided to not place the transition tag on Bell. That cleared the running back to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's new year begins Wednesday.
The move to get Bell was the latest in a busy two days for general manager Mike Maccagnan and the Jets, who also have agreed to deals with linebacker C.J. Mosley, wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy, and are re-signing defensive end Henry Anderson and backup cornerback Darryl Roberts. New York also acquired left guard Kelechi Osemele from Oakland over the weekend.
Titans agree with LB Wake on three-year deal
A person with knowledge of the decision tells the Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with Miami linebacker Cameron Wake on a three-year deal worth $23 million with $10 million guaranteed.
A five-time Pro Bowler, Wake has 98 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Dolphins. Wake, who turned 37 in January, had six sacks last season. With the Titans, he will help replace retired linebacker Brian Orakpo and linebacker Derrick Morgan, who's due to be a free agent.
The Titans also agreed to terms earlier Tuesday with guard Rodger Saffold with a four-year deal worth $44 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, two people familiar with the agreement told the AP. Saffold, who played left guard the past three seasons for the Rams, is expected to replace Quinton Spain, who becomes a free agent Wednesday.
Browns void verbal agreement with WR Perriman
The Cleveland Browns have voided their verbal agreement with wide receiver Breshad Perriman on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.
Perriman, who revived his career in Cleveland last season, had agreed earlier in the day to sign a $4 million contract for next season. However, when the Browns stunned the NFL by agreeing to acquire superstar Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, Perriman asked out.
Both sides then mutually agreed to cancel the deal. Perriman quickly found a new home, agreeing to a 1-year contract with Tampa Bay, said another person with knowledge of the deal.