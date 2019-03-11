Nick Foles to sign four-year deal with Jaguars

A third-round pick in by Philadelphia 2012, Foles started six games as a rookie and 18 more before signing with St. Louis in 2015. After one season as the Rams' starter, he moved to Kansas City, where he rejoined former Eagles coach Andy Reid to serve as the backup to Alex Smith. In 2016, Foles returned to Philadelphia to mentor Wentz and wound up becoming a fan favorite and a Super Bowl champion.