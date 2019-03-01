Bryce Harper urges Le’Veon Bell to join him in Philly: ‘Let's take this city by storm’

Bryce Harper apparently doesn’t want to be the only big-time free agent heading to Philadelphia.
The day after Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330-million contract with the Phillies, the former National League MVP sent a direct message on Instagram to NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, who will be a free agent next month after the Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to use the transition tag on their three-time Pro Bowler.
Bell shared a screenshot of the message Friday on his Instagram story.
"Aye come join!" Harper wrote. "Let's take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love.”
The previous day, Bell had posted Harper’s image and the comments “philly goin crazy right now” and “congrats brotha.”
Last week, Bell asked his Twitter followers which team he should choose as a free agent. The only response he replied to was from a fan eagerly suggesting the Eagles. “Hmmm,” Bell tweeted.
Harper’s contract with the Phillies is the largest free-agent deal in the history of North American sports. The Eagles might have to similarly open the vault to sign Bell, who sat out the 2018 season after refusing to sign his $14.5-million franchise tender with the Steelers.
"Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them,” Bell said last offseason. “I'm not going to settle for anything. I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I'm not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I'm not getting what I feel I'm valued at."