The Sports Report: Julio Urias is arrested

Hello everyone. My name is Houston Mitchell. and I’d like to bid a fond farewell to one of my favorite comedians, Tim Conway. Watch one of his classic sketches on “The Carol Burnett Show” by clicking here.
Dodgers
The Dodgers won their game over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, but it wasn’t a good day for them or for baseball in general.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested late Monday night on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery after witnesses told Los Angeles police they saw him push a woman to the ground, and surveillance footage supported the allegation, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Urias’ arrest came after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a domestic violence incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center at 8500 Beverly Blvd. Witnesses told police they saw a man later identified as Urias shove a woman, who then fell over.
The woman — who has not been identified but is believed to be his girlfriend — and Urias denied the incident was anything more than a verbal altercation, but officers are trained to examine other facts, even when a victim is uncooperative, according to two law enforcement sources.
Typically, a misdemeanor domestic violence arrest is referred to the Los Angeles city attorney for prosecution.
The Dodgers issued a statement Tuesday morning:
“We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.”
Shortly thereafter, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred put Urias on paid administrative leave. Major League Baseball will investigate the case during Urias’ leave. A player can go on leave for up to seven days, but the commissioner’s office can extend that time, according to Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement. The commissioner’s office can reinstate Urias to the active roster after the leave or suspend him.
The length of any suspension would be determined by Manfred’s office, through collectively bargained negotiations with the MLBPA. Roberto Osuna, then a reliever for the Toronto Blue Jays, received a 75-game suspension last summer after an arrest on suspicion of assault. Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell received a 40-game penalty last fall after allegations of physical and emotional abuse from his ex-wife. Boston Red Sox reliever Steven Wright served a 15-game suspension last spring after an arrest on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and preventing a 911 call.
The investigation may take weeks. Osuna was placed on administrative leave May 8, 2018. MLB announced its suspension June 22.
Our own Dylan Hernandez wrote about his thoughts on the matter. An excerpt:
“Only Julio Urias and his girlfriend really know what happened Monday night in a Beverly Center parking lot.
“And maybe a surveillance video.
“There is no conviction, no admission of guilt, only an accusation that was denied by Urias and his alleged victim.
“Until a verdict is rendered in court, the security footage will serve as the final word.
“More than any testimony, more than any punishment, how Urias is perceived will be determined by the images on the recording in question.
“Such videos have a tendency of coming into public view these days. Perhaps that will be the case here.
“At the moment, all that is certain is this: Urias was arrested Monday night on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on $20,000 bond. He was removed from the Dodgers’ active roster and placed on administrative leave, during which Major League Baseball will investigate his case in accordance with its domestic violence policy.
“The situation is crushing, regardless of what Urias did or didn’t do.
“If witnesses accurately portrayed what happened to police, Urias shoved a young woman to the ground. Under this scenario, Urias isn’t one of baseball’s most likeable players and his pleasant and unaffected demeanor will have been exposed as a mask concealing something sickening inside of him.
“On the other hand, if Urias and his girlfriend were truthful, if the incident was nothing more than a verbal altercation, that doesn’t speak well of their fellow patrons at the Beverly Center, who have inadvertently branded the 22-year-old with a scarlet letter that will stay on him for the foreseeable future.
“Either way, it’s nauseating. Even if the truth is revealed to be something in between, it’s disappointing, if not downright disgusting.”
Lakers
Odds were that the Lakers would end up with the 11th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, but luck worked in their favor and they ended up with the fourth pick in the NBA’s draft lottery.
“That’s a powerful asset for us, and we’re going to be really methodical,” Rob Pelinka said. “Is it a player that’s going to help us win next year? Or could we use it to get a player? We owe it to our fans to look at every possible use of that. We want to be good next year. We want to be really good.”
Using an emoji of two eyeballs, LeBron James, the team’s star, tweeted: “#4. Beautiful.”
Don’t rule out the Lakers trading the pick.
“Our biggest commitment is to the Lakers’ fan base to have a really, really strong and winning year next year,” Pelinka said. “If that means picking a player there, we’ll do it, but if it means using it as an asset in a trade, we’ll look at that too.”
New Orleans, which had a 6% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, saw that 6% come through, as they won and will more than likely use the fact they can get Duke’s Zion Williamson as an enticement for Anthony Davis to remain with the team.
Bill Plaschke gives his thoughts on what the Lakers should do with their pick:
“It was a fourth-place finish that felt like a victory. It was a lottery leap that could carry them back to greatness.
“Congratulations, Lakers, on stealing the No. 4 overall pick in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery.
“Now trade it.
“Get rid of it. Dump it. Turn this awesome gift into something even more valuable. Transform this bet on the future into a guarantee for the present.
“If the Lakers play it right, they can package this fourth pick with some of their kids for a veteran star who could play alongside LeBron James and help attract a free-agent superstar who could instantly turn them back into championship contenders.
“If the Lakers play it wrong, they will be stuck with the fourth-best player in a three-player draft. They will have a nice prospect, but they’re not in the market for nice prospect. They can throw a draft party, but the hugs will be forced and the champagne will remained iced.
“Rob Pelinka, gulp, you’re up. You wanted Magic Johnson’s title? You wanted to be the key figure in the most important decisions in this franchise’s history? This is one of them. This one is on you.”
Here is the first-round order after Tuesday’s lottery:
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. Lakers
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from Clippers via Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee
Clippers
The Clippers made some important news of their own Tuesday. Jerry West has agreed to return to the team next season to continue in his advisory role with the team’s front office.
West, who will turn 81 later this month, has agreed to continue his work as a consultant that he began in June 2017.
West is part of a team of Clippers executives and scouts in Chicago for the league’s annual NBA draft combine.
NBA playoffs
Western Conference Finals
All times Pacific
at Golden State 116, Portland 94
Thursday, 6 p.m., Portland at Golden State, ESPN
Saturday, 6 p.m., Golden State at Portland, ESPN
Monday, May 20, 6 p.m., Golden State at Portland, ESPN
*Wed., May 22, 6 p.m., Portland at Golden State, ESPN
*Friday, May 24, 6 p.m., Golden State at Portland, ESPN
*Sunday, May 26, Portland at Golden State, ESPN
Eastern Conference Finals
All times Pacific
Tonight, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
Friday, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
Sunday, 4 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT
Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT
*Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
*Saturday, May 25, 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT
*Monday, May 27, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
*-if necessary
NHL playoffs
Western Conference Finals
All times Pacific
at San Jose 6, St. Louis 3
St. Louis 4, at San Jose 2
Tonight, 5 p.m., San Jose at St. Louis, NBCSN
Friday, 5 p.m., San Jose at St. Louis, NBCSN
Sunday, Noon, St. Louis at San Jose, NBC
*Tuesday, May 21, 5 p.m., San Jose at St. Louis, NBCSN
*Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m., St. Louis at San Jose, NBCSN
Eastern Conference Finals
All times Pacific
at Boston 5, Carolina 2
at Boston 6, Carolina 2
Boston 2, at Carolina 1
Thursday, 5 p.m., Boston at Carolina, NBCSN
*Saturday, 4:15 p.m., Carolina at Boston, NBC
*Monday, May 20, 5 p.m., Boston at Carolina, NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 22, 5 p.m., Carolina at Boston, NBCSN
*if necessary
Other newsletters
We also have five other newsletters you can subscribe to for free. They are emailed to you and we don’t sell your name to other companies, so no spam from us. They are:
Our Dodgers newsletter, written by me. Subscribe here.
Lakers newsletter, written by Tania Ganguli. Subscribe here.
Horse racing newsletter, written by John Cherwa. Subscribe here.
Boxing/MMA newsletter, written by Lance Pugmire. Subscribe here.
Soccer newsletter, written by Kevin Baxter. Subscribe here.
Odds and ends
Tiger Woods sued in death of drunk driver…. Angels take a step back with basepath missteps in loss to Twins…. Proposed Angels ballpark in Long Beach could cost more than $1 billion…. Rams rookies projected to be as influential as last two draft classes…. Bruce Arena is named coach of MLS’ New England Revolution…. Sparks’ newcomers are the talk of media day in wake of Candace Parker's injury…. Chris Steele announces Oregon commitment after leaving Florida….
Today’s local major sports schedule
(All times Pacific)
San Diego at Dodgers, 7 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570
Angels at Minnesota, 10 a.m., FSW, KLAA 830
Born on this date
1931: Golfer/broadcaster Ken Venturi
1953: Baseball player George Brett
1956: Sportscaster Dan Patrick
1966: NHL player Paul Ysebaert
1967: Baseball player John Smoltz
1968: NFL player Leroy Hoard
1969: NFL player Emmitt Smith
1969: Volleyball player Holly McPeak
1970: NFL player Desmond Howard
1970: NFL player Rod Smith
1975: NFL player Ray Lewis
1987: Tennis player Andy Murray
Died on this date
2009: NBA player Wayman Tisdale
2015: NFL player Garo Yepremian
And finally
Ken Venturi’s dramatic victory in the 1964 U.S. Open. Watch it here.
That concludes the newsletter for today. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, please email us here. If you want to subscribe, click here.