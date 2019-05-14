Chris Steele announces Oregon commitment after leaving Florida

Chris Steele, the four-star cornerback from Bellflower St. John Bosco High, announced his commitment to Oregon on Tuesday after spending less than a semester at the University of Florida.
“I now know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have everything I’ve ever wanted,” Steele wrote on Twitter. “I have learned the secret of being content. In any and every situation, I can do all things through GOD who gives me strength … Ready to get to Eugene and ball!”
Steele was the first California prospect to sign with Florida since 2010. He graduated from St. John Bosco early, enrolled at Florida in January and practiced with the Gators during their spring camp, but chose to leave before the semester concluded.
Steele will have to file an appeal to the NCAA to be eligible to play this year.
With Steele’s commitment, Oregon now has three of the top six players from California in the 2019 recruiting class, per the 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Steele was ranked the No. 42 prospect overall and was the No. 5 cornerback. He joins Lancaster Antelope Valley’s Mykael Wright as a dynamic freshman cornerback duo from Southern California. In addition, the Ducks return junior starting cornerbacks Thomas Graham Jr. (Rancho Cucamonga) and Deommodore Lenoir (Los Angeles Salesian).