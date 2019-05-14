Bruce Arena is named coach of MLS’ New England Revolution

“I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for me to create a winning culture throughout the Revolution organization,” said Arena, who stepped down from his last job with the national team in October 2017 after failing to qualify for the World Cup. “Boston is a great sports town with a history of championship teams, and I am looking forward to working with the staff and players to make the Revolution a club that our supporters can be proud of and that can be part of the tradition of success in New England.”