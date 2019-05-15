Angels take a step back with basepath missteps in loss to Twins

The Angels kept Ohtani in Anaheim when he was cleared last month to face pitchers for the first time since having the elbow ligament in his right arm replaced in the offseason. Since he is not a position player and is being limited to designated-hitting duties this season, team officials chose to simulate his spring training at Angel Stadium. The decision made it easier for him to get the 50 or so at-bats a hitter usually requires to prepare for the season.