Dodgers' potent offense helps Clayton Kershaw win a duel that wasn't

Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger each delivered a two-run home run off Paddack in the third inning. For Pederson, the homer was his 13th this season and 100th of his career. He is the 28th player to reach the century mark in Dodgers history. Bellinger’s home run was his 15th on the season but his first since April 28. Bellinger added a single to raise his batting average to .409.