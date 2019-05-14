Tiger Woods sued in death of drunk driver

The parents of a drunk driver killed in Florida last year are suing Tiger Woods, claiming the golfer and his girlfriend allowed their son to drive while intoxicated.
The lawsuit was filed Monday and claims that Nicholas F. Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol at the Woods, a restaurant in Jupiter, Fla., which is owned by Woods and managed by his girlfriend, Erica Herman.
The parents allege the 24-year-old Immesberger was recruited by Herman to be a bartender at the restaurant even though she knew he was an alcoholic.
Immesberger died Dec. 10, after he lost control of his car on a Florida highway. He had a blood-alcohol level of .256, more than three times the legal limit.
Immesberger allegedly was served drinks after his shift. Woods and Herman were not at the bar that night. An attorney for the family said Tuesday that the Woods restaurant destroyed video evidence of Immesberger at the restaurant’s bar before the fatal crash.
“Obviously it shows that somebody knew something had gone wrong and they wanted to get rid of that evidence,” Spencer Kuvin said during a news conference. “We have evidence to show that that videotape, showing Nick at the bar that night after he got off at 3 p.m., drinking for three hours at the bar, was destroyed shortly after the crash had occurred.”
Woods was asked one question about the suit Tuesday during his pre-tournament news conference at the PGA Championship.
“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away,” Woods said. “It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just, we feel bad for him and his entire family.”