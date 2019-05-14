Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Monday night on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery after witnesses told Los Angeles police they saw him push a woman to the ground, and surveillance footage supported the allegation, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Urias’ arrest came after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a domestic violence incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center at 8500 Beverly Blvd. Witnesses told police they saw a man later identified as Urias shove a woman, who then fell over.
Authorities reviewed surveillance footage, which indicated the woman had been pushed, according to a source familiar with the police probe who was not authorized to speak about it. LAPD officers in domestic violence cases typically seek independent evidence of violent acts, such as video, physical marks or other confirmation.
In this investigation, the woman — who has not been identified — and Urias denied the incident was anything more than a verbal altercation, but officers are trained to examine other facts, even when a victim is uncooperative, according to two law enforcement sources.
Urias, a 22-year-old left-hander from Mexico, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. and released on $20,000 bond about four hours later, according to an LAPD arrest log and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s jail inmate locator.
Typically, a misdemeanor domestic violence arrest is referred to the Los Angeles city attorney for prosecution. A conviction can have serious consequences for overseas athletes beyond their league’s discipline proceedings. After former L.A. Kings hockey player Slava Voynov was convicted of corporal injury on a spouse, he was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and returned to Russia. Domestic violence convictions can be the basis for deportation.
The Dodgers issued a statement Tuesday morning:
“We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.”
Shortly thereafter, Major League Baseball released the following statement: “We are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering the facts.”
Urias is considered by many to be the future ace of the Dodgers pitching staff.
He suffered a serious injury to his left shoulder in June 2017 and didn’t pitch again for the Dodgers until September of the following year. He made three relief appearances late in the 2018 regular season and seven more during the playoffs.
The Dodgers have been careful with his workload, but injuries to starters Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill prompted the team to rush Urias into the starting rotation to begin the 2019 season.
He was moved to the bullpen after making four starts in an attempt to limit his innings and is 2-2 with two saves and an ERA of 3.18 this season. The Dodgers plan for Urias to return to the starting rotation later this summer.
The left-hander made his major league debut with the Dodgers at age 19, compiling a 5-2 record over 15 starts in 2016.
Times staff writer Chuck Schilken contributed to this report.