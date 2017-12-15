Essential Arts & Culture: A 2017 rewind, lots of 'Nutcracker' and Bach, art and selfie marketing

A look back at the very tumultuous — yet culturally productive — year that was 2017. The joy of “The Nutcracker.” And why too much Bach is never enough. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s top arts and culture stories:

2017 IN REVIEW

We have come to the year’s end! The Times culture team rounds up the best and the worst of the arts in 2017:

— For Times theater critic Charles McNulty, 2017 was a year overrun with theatrical “flotsam and jetsam.” But individual performers — Bette Midler, Laurie Metcalf and Bruce Springsteen — helped make up for it. Los Angeles Times

— Times art critic Christopher Knight laments the growing dominance of the “hyper-aggressive art market.” He also recalls L.A.’s 10 best museum exhibitions, which included exquisite shows on painters Kerry James Marshall and Giovanni Bellini. Los Angeles Times

— Architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne surveys the year’s design highlights, which include the second Chicago Architecture Biennial, the work of architects contained in Pacific Standard Time: LA/ LA, and Hamburg’s new concert hall, the Elbphilharmonie. Los Angeles Times

— When it comes to classical music in L.A., critic Mark Swed says the state of the union is strong, with countless performances to draw from. He lauds the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Gustavo Dudamel as conductor of the year, while John Adams is his composer of the year. That’s just for starters; he singles out two Ingmar Bergman operas, Yuval Sharon’s staging of Annie Gosfield’s “War of the Worlds” opera, violinist Gidon Kremer, the Tuesdays@Monk Space music series and more. Los Angeles Times

— I contributed my own essay — on how 2017 has shaped up to be the year in which protesters have demanded the removal of works from high-profile arts institutions such as the Whitney Museum, the Walker Art Center and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Many critiques emerge out of art institutions’ historical blind spots. But the debate threatens to limit the freedom with which artists conceive and experiment. Los Angeles Times

SEASON OF ‘NUTCRACKER’

Seven years ago, choreographer Alexei Ratmansky created a new version of “The Nutcracker” for American Ballet Theatre. It is, writes Times contributing reviewer Laura Bleiberg, “already an unreserved classic.” And it’s at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, with rotating casts of children and adults — including Misty Copeland, who makes appearances as the Princess in several shows, including Saturday’s. Los Angeles Times

The Miami City Ballet has brought George Balanchine’s 1954 version of “The Nutcracker” to the Music Center — one with impressive scale: 45 adults, 60 children, as well as an orchestra and chorus. The staging can be “dowdy,” but the ballet remains “indispensable,” writes reviewer Lewis Segal. “In an imperfect world, an imperfect Balanchine ‘Nutcracker’ is still cause for celebration.” Los Angeles Times

BACH TIMES TWO

Mark Swed took in a pair of Bach performances — in the course of a single day. This included the composer’s Christmas oratorio, performed by the Bach Collegium Japan at the Segerstrom Concert Hall, followed by a rare performance of Bach’s motets by the Los Angeles Master Chorale at Walt Disney Concert Hall. “You can’t go wrong with Bach,” writes Swed. “Any time. Any place. Performed in just about any cockamamie way.” Los Angeles Times

Swed also took in an “an unflinchingly ferocious” performance of Prokofiev’s Sixth Symphony led by guest conductor Xian Zhang, also at Disney Hall. Zhang, Swed writes, treated the composition — written during World War II — “as a newsreel with the marching armies and the vistas of devastation. She amplifies the threat and underscores the danger.” Los Angeles Times

Plus, because there’s never enough Bach: Times reviewer Richard S. Ginell reviews the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s cycle of all six “wondrous” Brandenburg Concertos. Los Angeles Times