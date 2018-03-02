Final predictions for all 24 Oscar categories from L.A. Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp

There's also the possibility of smorgasbord voting, where members will go for "Get Out" here, but "Billboards" or "Shape of Water" for picture. (That damn preferential ballot complicates things.) But to buy into that, you have to ignore decades of history. Best picture winners also usually win for their writing. So if I'm thinking "Billboards" takes picture, I've got to go with it here too, much as it pains me to do so.