On Monday it’s Michael and Colin’s turn to emcee the biggest night in television. In case you were wondering, that would be Michael Che and Colin Jost, anchors of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” where they are also co-head writers.

While the duo is not as well-known as their predecessors, NBC is betting the resurgent popularity of “SNL,” which is up for 21 Emmys this year, will help boost ratings — or at least stop the bleeding. Lorne Michaels, who’s reigned over the show for most of its 43-year history, will also executive-produce the ceremony for the first time since 1988, and is expected to draw from the show’s deep bench of talented alumni.