The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards opened on what seemed to be a confident voice.
“We Solved It!” sang Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson in a satirical musical number celebrating steps the television industry has made in diversifying its very white, very male ranks. RuPaul sashayed across the stage in red heels. Ricky Martin salsa danced.
In their opening monologue at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che continued the diversity theme that has become so much a part of recent awards shows. When mentioning nominated show “black-ish,” Che said, “black-ish is also how I’ve been asked to behave tonight.” And they called Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” — one of the most politically prescient nominated shows of the night — “‘Roots’ for white women.”
The stars were out and ready to celebrate Monday after the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Many made the trek from the Microsoft Theater to the L.A. Live Event Deck immediately following the ceremony to get into the Governors Ball — the official Emmys after-party.
The Times has an inside look at the scene, including photos of Donald Glover, Stephen Colbert, Tiffany Haddish and even Glenn Weiss and his bride-to-be.
“This is very, very new — I feel like the new kid at the party,” said Rachel Brosnahan, who had every reason to be shocked and elated at the turn of events for her comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Brosnahan spoke backstage after accepting the Emmy for her performance as Midge Maisel, an immaculately coiffed, fast-talking Jewish housewife in midcentury Manhattan who stumbles into a career in comedy in the wake of her marriage’s demise.
In all ways, Monday was a marvelous night for Amazon.
Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, who portray on-screen mother and daughter on ABC’s “black-ish,” appeared to have also shared style genes at the Emmys on Monday.
Both arrived at the Microsoft Theater for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in unconventional pink dresses as well as daring makeup that entailed using lipstick on their eyes and cheeks.
Shahidi, who just started her freshman year at Harvard, didn’t have much time to pick a gown for the big Hollywood event. Her glam team, including fashion stylist Jason Bolden and hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson, flirted with the idea of showing a bit of her shoulders. Shahidi, who stars in the “black-ish” spinoff “grown-ish” on Freeform, selected a halter dress from Gucci that was accented with crystals along the neckline and a whimsical flower applique at the frock’s center.
And so we have put to bed the 70th running of the Emmy Awards, that night when the people of television go on to television to honor the people of television — some people of television anyway.
The broadcast, hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update” co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, and produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, aired on a Monday, unusually, because NBC, whose turn it was to broadcast the ceremony, had football on Sunday.
Here are the questions a reviewer must ask of any modern awards show: Did it run on time? In running on time, was it cruel to the people it was supposedly made to celebrate? Was whatever was roiling the news, from outside the industry or within it, or from both at once, addressed seriously, whimsically, ironically, facetiously or embarrassingly, or not at all? Was the host or hosts funny? Did that crazy thing that happened make it all worthwhile?
Although it wasn’t a clear victory over HBO, Netflix was happy enough to tie the pay cable network for most wins.
The streaming service issued a statement Monday night celebrating its 23 wins and referring to HBO as “our friends” despite their years of competing for talent, eyeballs and, yes, awards.
“Tonight's recognition is a tribute to the creativity and talent of thousands of artists and we are thrilled to see their work awarded by the Academy,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original series. “We are honored to share this night with our friends at HBO, who have paved the way for years by setting the highest possible standard."
Issa Rae, Mary Steenburgen and Leslie Jones formed their own pantsuit nation at Monday’s Emmys in Los Angeles.
The actresses stepped onto the gold carpet at the Microsoft Theater for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in pants-based ensembles that dazzled with thousands of crystals and shimmered with a metallic sheen.
Nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live,” Jones stood out from the crowd in a glitzy iridescent suit by Christian Siriano. The look was accessorized with iridescent drop earrings and a big smile on the gold carpet.
The Emmy Awards are often derided for being predictable, but with this year’s baffling ceremony, it was shocking when an expected winner actually made it to the podium.
“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” Claire Foy, lead actress in a drama winner for “The Crown,” said during her speech, summing up the evening’s vibe.
Foy winning, and not Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) or Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)? That wasn’t supposed to happen. A visibly shocked Regina King (“Seven Seconds”) earning another Emmy, this time for lead actress in a limited series or movie? Didn’t Laura Dern have that honor locked for “The Tale”?
What was it like being part of a show with an arc "bigger than Noah’s”?
Matthew Rhys, who picked up his first Emmy for his role as a Russian spy on FX’s “The Americans,” thought back on the series, which said farewell in May after six seasons.
“The dimensions that every character had in that show was tenfold, and I’ll miss the challenge of that,” Rhys said.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the Amazon comedy about a 1950s housewife who finds refuge on stage, picked up five Emmys on Monday including for comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and supporting actress in a comedy. (And that was on top of the three awards the show picked up at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.)
Being a top winner for the night was just “delightful icing” (specifically buttercream), the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said backstage in the Emmys press room.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a stable of actors who are not only incredibly… kind, generous actors, they take care of each other. They want the best for everyone’s performance,” Sherman-Palladino said. “When you get into a situation like that, everybody’s so tight, it’s like it’s one in a million.”