While the rest of us were watching a commercial break during the Emmys, “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin roamed the crowded lobby.
“I need to find my brothers,” she told The Times as she passed, in the slightly panicked tone of someone overwhelmed by the unique brand of chaos that comes with the combination of red carpets, rope lines and awards shows.
“This is a lot,” she said. Just moments ago, Gilpin had lost out in the supporting actress in a comedy category. On her journey to find her siblings, Gilpin stopped to pose for selfies with a few admirers before stopping to chat with Tracey Ullman.
The 2018 Emmy winners for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special are Charlie Brooker and William Bridges for “Black Mirror: USS Callister.”
The other nominees were:
The other nominees included:
Jeff Daniels wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for “Godless.”
The other nominees included:
Merritt Wever wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for “Godless.”
The other nominees included:
Bill Hader wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Barry.”
The other nominees included:
Rachel Brosnahan wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The other nominees included:
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater started with a celebration. The mystery of diversity in television has been solved, y’all!
Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Ricky Martin, John Legend – and not Andy Samberg – all sang, danced and reveled in the fact that the Television Academy nominated the most diverse group of nominees ever.
Shockingly, diversity issues in Hollywood have not actually been solved, and soon the show was turned over to hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.
Unable to reach their seats inside the Microsoft Theater by the Emmys’ 5 p.m. start time, Jesse Plemons and fiancée Kirsten Dunst hung outside in the lobby with the other latecomers until the next commercial break.
“I didn’t think we were that late,” Dunst told The Times. “You’d think they’d have the courtesy to let us get a drink.” (The concessions at the theater don’t open until 5:10 p.m.)
“There was a lot of people in the rush to get in,” added Plemons, an Emmy nominee for his role on “Black Mirror.” “It was so hot outside too.”