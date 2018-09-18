Betty Gilpin arriving at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

While the rest of us were watching a commercial break during the Emmys, “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin roamed the crowded lobby.

“I need to find my brothers,” she told The Times as she passed, in the slightly panicked tone of someone overwhelmed by the unique brand of chaos that comes with the combination of red carpets, rope lines and awards shows.

“This is a lot,” she said. Just moments ago, Gilpin had lost out in the supporting actress in a comedy category. On her journey to find her siblings, Gilpin stopped to pose for selfies with a few admirers before stopping to chat with Tracey Ullman.